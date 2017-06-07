How the Irish in Britain plan to vote in the general election

AS a nation goes to the polls The Irish Post spoke to Irish people in Britain to find out how they plan to vote.

Readers have also been sharing their views and political preferences on our social media.

Our survey is in no way scientific and so may have no bearing on the June 8 election result, but here is what the Irish in Britain had to say about the General Election 2017…

“I am a lifelong Labour voter but even I wasn’t keen at first, but Jeremy Corbyn has looked like much more of a leader in the past few weeks.” Patricia O’Malley, 63, from Liverpool originally from Mayo

“I’m voting for the Lib Dems because they are the only party seriously opposing Brexit, which I see at one of the biggest acts of national self-harm we’ve ever seen in British politics.” Richard Logue, 52, from Mill Hill in NorthWest London, originally from Donegal

“Anyone but Labour. We need Corbyn, McDonnell and Abbot like we need a hole in the head.” Tom Kearney, via Facebook

“I’ve voted Labour all my life but while Corbyn is leader I would rather vote for the raving lunatic party. Can you imagine Corbyn and Abbott negotiating Brexit with the EU?” Angynpete McMahon via Facebook

“I’m 24, from Dublin and living in Britain for almost three years – I will vote Labour tomorrow. I detest this neo-liberalist Conservative government and the arrogance with which they have screwed the vast majority here in the UK. since 2014. It’s time for a BIG change.” Paddy Losty via email

“Any Irish person who votes for the Conservative and Unionist Party, should be ashamed of themselves.” Gerard Mellon

“Labour, just beacuse they will help the NHS, sort out housing, make the wealth pay a fairer share and stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia.” Terry Connolly via Facebook

Here’s how Irish Post readers voted on Facebook on June 7…

“Labour, I know his figures don’t add up, but the Tories are all about cuts and I don’t trust them with NHS pensions and elderly care.” Keith Winn via Facebook

“Been Labour all my life but would never ever vote for Corbyn.” Shirley Curran via Facebook

“The Irish must vote Labour. The Conservatives are like headless chickens saying one thing then doing the opposite.” William O’Doherty via Facebook

“It’s a no brainer, Labour. Working class people voting Tory is like turkeys voting for Christmas.” -Mike Quinn, London.

“I’m voting strategically for Labour – May wants to strip human rights laws… I quite like my human rights being protected.” Laura Bailey, 29, London.

“Voting labour. Second gen Irish, but don’t have UK citizenship, just Irish.” John Paul Ferriter, 35, London.

Here’s who Irish Post readers voted for in our Facebook poll last week…

“I’ll be voting labour as I work in the NHS.” Declan Rogers, 28, originally from Co. Down, living in London.

“I’ve already voted with my postal vote for Labour – because I don’t like Conservatives and I’ve got one child who works in the NHS and I’ll think Labour will do a better job.” Maureen Morrison, 59 from Liverpool

“I’m voting for Labour. Pay rise for millions at £10 per hour, four extra bank holidays, free university for all free school meals guaranteed, doctors, nurses, police and firemen to be respected and protected. Renationalising of trains, tax rises for top 5 per cent to pay for better services for nations, big business to be forced to pay tax, investment banks to pay more tax, end of zero hour contracts, fairer Britain for all, Corbyn is friend of Irish unity, and no fox hunting or fracking.” – Ciarán, 33, originally from Roscommon, living in London

“I’m voting Conservative because I just see it that Theresa May is a better leader than Jeremy Corbyn at the moment and that’s the only reason – I don’t think Jeremy Corbyn is going to win anyway. I think she’ll be better leader to lead us into Brexit.” Martin Logan, Manchester

“Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party have constructed a far superior manifesto that puts people at the heart of policy. I do not support the Conservatives’ ongoing campaign to undermine this country’s education and health services, and I’ve found their election campaign to be incredibly distasteful and deliberately misleading.” David Corkery, 32, Surrey originally from Cork.

“The Conservatives and Labour are not for the working class. I am pro-independence and the SNP are the only party who can achieve it for Scotland.” James McKenna, 51, from Coatsbridge in Scotland

“I don’t think Theresa May has done very well in this election campaign but I can’t vote for Jeremy Corbyn given his lack of support for small businesses.”Michael O’Connor, 45, from Ilford in East London, originally from Kilkenny

“The Labour manifesto is certainly fairer and more inclusive than the Conservatives. I am a lifelong Labour voter so the protection of the NHS is especially important to me, as is education. I’m not a fan of free schools at all nor the internal market within the NHS, as I believe it’s just another step towards privatisation. I also think the Conservatives are more likely to bring about a hard Brexit which would be disastrous for me as an Irish person.” Cecilia Gallagher from NorthWest London originally from Dublin

“I come from Liverpool where there are some of the safest Labour seats in Britain and am a lifelong voter.” Patrick Morrison, 46, from Liverpool originally from Mayo

“I work in education and most definitely voting Labour.” – Niamh, 31, originally from Tipperary living in London.

And finally, Fintan O’Connor wrote this poem via Facebook…

Election time again

It’s easy what I do

I get The Sun and Daily Mail

And see what is their view.

I read each line intensely

And let the words sink in

Then marvel how I’m so informed

By all the words within.

Now I know who is to blame

For all the woe and pain

It is the bloody foreigners

Who’s driving us insane.

Then I met a wise man

And told him all I knew

He said, ‘I don’t buy these papers

Though I see them in the loo.

He looked at me with sympathy

Before adding in a droll.

‘There’s far more shite within them

Than ever in the bowl.

It will be Jeremy Corbyn who’ll get my precious vote.

He doesn’t wear his tie straight, or sport a fancy coat.

But he has far more integrity

Than those The Sun and Daily Mail support.