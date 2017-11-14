Huge amount of money Irish shoppers can save by spending in Northern Ireland this Christmas revealed

NEW research has revealed just how much shoppers from the Republic of Ireland can save by crossing the border to buy in the North this Christmas.

A study by No1 Currency found that savings of almost half – at 43% – can be made by Irish consumers on 12 bottles of beer in Northern Ireland this festive season.

Savings of 35% on cases of wine and 39% on chocolate will also be possible when purchased over the border.

The research found that shoppers from the Republic can expect to save an average of about 17% by buying their Christmas goods in Sterling – but this can jump to as high as 43% at certain times – with the biggest savings being on food, drink, electronic items and toys.

Savings are particularly pronounced this year as Sterling continues to suffer in the wake of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union last year.

No1 Currency investigated the prices of the most popular goods bought over Christmas in Northern Ireland, and compared them with deals offered by the high street stores in Dublin.

It concluded that customers from the Republican can potentially save anywhere between 5% and 43% on their purchases this Christmas in the North.

Simon Phillips, the Retail Director for No1 Currency, said: “Going over the border to buy Christmas presents or do Christmas food shopping has become increasingly popular over the past number of years.

“There are significant savings to be made for [Republic Of Ireland] consumers. This Christmas, shoppers can take advantage of the steady weakness we have seen in sterling since the announcement of Brexit to make real savings at what can be a very expensive time of the year.

“Given that it is only an hour’s drive from Swords to Newry, a small investment of time can pay huge dividends to consumers.”

Here are some of the price differences between Ireland and NI: