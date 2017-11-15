Huge fire breaks out at block of flats near Belfast

A FIRE has broken out at a block of flats in Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast.

The blaze is believed to have started on the ninth floor of the Coolmoyne House tower block in Seymour Hill in Dunmurry.

The fire, which is thought to have spread to the floor above, was reported at around 5.30pm.

Residents of the building have been evacuated, with four people being treated by paramedics, according to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson John McPoland.

Mr McPoland said: ‘The flats were evacuated by the fire service. They went in and were extinguishing the fire in a flat believed to be on the ninth floor.

“Four patients are receiving ambulance assistance at this moment. It appears that everyone has been evacuated.

“Northern Ireland ambulance service were called to the scene at 17.35 by fire and rescue.

“They dispatched five ambulance and emergency crew, five rapid response paramedics, nine ambulance officers, a doctor and two heart paramedics.”

The blaze was extinguished at around 6.10pm.

The building is owned and operated by the Housing Executive, Northern Ireland’s housing authority, which has confirmed staff are on the scene and are liaising with the fire service.

Huge fire breaks out at Dunmurry tower block near Belfast with massive flames seen on side of buildinghttps://t.co/5RTlH6MtCc pic.twitter.com/utGE7QhXG2 — Scott Nelson (@SocialistVoice) November 15, 2017