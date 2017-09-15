London
Huge rescue operation after campers get lost in rhododendron in Ireland

September 15, 2017 By  Irish Post
Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry. (Picture: istock)

TWO people who got lost in rhododendron in an Irish forest have been rescued after a major operation in Kerry.

The pair, reported by RTE to be from continental Europe, raised the alarm at 2pm yesterday, September 14, after becoming disorientated in Killarney National Park.

Around a third of the national park is now covered in jungle-like rhododendron, particularly along the western shore of Lough Leane where the rescue took place.

Teams from Kerry Mountain Rescue, Killarney Water Rescue and the Shannon-based Sikorsky rescue helicopter pinpointed the men’s location by pinging their mobile phones.

The pair, who had been camping, used their tent as a marker for the helicopter.

But as the rhododendron was too thick for a winch man to reach the walkers  were asked to make their way to the shoreline where they were picked up by boat around two hours after the alarm was raised.

Rhododendron is now a major problem now in Killarney National Park, with the Irish Government spending tens of thousands to try to control its spread.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

