Huge singalong broke out on streets of Limerick last night in tribute to Dolores O’ Riordan

LIMERICK CITY CENTRE was an emotionally charged place to be last night as the people of the late Dolores O’ Riordan’s homeland took to the streets to pay tribute to the former Cranberries singer.

With the funeral set to take place today, the city had its own memorial service for their favourite daughter with a mass singalong last night, covering a number of Dolores’ best-known songs Zombie, Linger, and Dreams.

Thanks to the ILOVELIMERICK Facebook page for sharing this video of a beautiful rendition of Linger in Limerick last night.

The 46-year-old will be laid to rest in her local parish of Ballybricken, Co. Limerick today, in a small ceremony with her family and closest friends present.