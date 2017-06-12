Human remains found in two separate locations in Irish beauty spot

POLICE in Ireland are investigating after human remains were found in two locations close to a Co. Wicklow beauty site popular with tourists.

The grim discovery was made by a member of the public shortly before 8pm on June 11.

The remains were found close to Glenmacnass Waterfall on the Military Road, which runs between the Dublin and Wicklow mountains, and is a scenic route often popular with tourists.

Gardaí investigating the discovery of the remains confirmed they had found further human remains belonged to the same person in the Glenmacnass area earlier this afternoon.

The deceased is believed to be a man in his early 20s, who died within the last week.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána confirmed that the two scenes are now being preserved for a garda forensic examination.

Officers are also being assisted in the search by members of the Defence Forces to search a 30km area.

“The office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner has been notified.

“The remains have yet to be identified and enquires are ongoing. Searches at the site are continuing and no further information is available at this time,” the statement read.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to members of the public who were in the general area of Military Road or Laragh in Co. Wicklow in the recent past and who may have seen anything suspicious or unusual to contact the incident room at Bray Garda Station on 01-666 5300.

Alternatively the public can contact the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any garda station.