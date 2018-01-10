Human remains found after woman, 63, tells police she killed a man and buried body in garden

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a woman made a disclosure at a police station that she killed a man.

On Sunday January 7 2018, a woman presented herself at Cheadle Heath Police Station and disclosed that she had killed a man a number of years ago.

The woman also disclosed she had buried his body in a garden on Matlock Road, Reddish.

Officers immediately launched an investigation and a scene has been established in the garden.

Last night, January 9, Greater Manchester Police said human remains were discovered at the scene which are believed to be those of a man.

The man is yet be formally identified and a Home Office post mortem is due to take place in the next 24 hours.

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Officers investigating continue to appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Police have been on Matlock Road in #Reddish since Sunday but they say they haven't found a body. They're asking anyone with information to get in touch. pic.twitter.com/AIJMxsgrTh — Key 103 News (@KEY103NEWS) January 9, 2018

Detective Inspector Dan Clegg from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Following a search of the garden of a property on Matlock Road in Reddish, officers discovered remains which were later confirmed to be human, by a forensic pathologist.

“The investigation is still in it’s early stages and many questions still need answers. We will continue our work at the scene through the night and hope in the coming days we can piece together the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“I would like to thank the community for their support as we continue to carry out our enquiries and we would like to reassure them that this is being treated incredibly seriously and we will do all that we can to find out what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1273 of 07/01/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.