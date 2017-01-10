‘Sixty years with the same person beside me’ – Irish women share heartwarming story of their 60 year friendship

TWO Dublin women’s 60 year friendship has gone viral on social media after the friends recalled a memory from their teen years together.

The unnamed pair were featured as part of Humans of Dublin, a Facebook photo project designed to make people more attentive to what is happening with other people around the Irish capital.

The ladies were out in the city when they were stopped by photographer Peter Varga and asked about their friendship.

They took it in turns answering.

“We’re friends since boarding school! I remember when we were about 15, her parents had a caravan in a lovely place down in Wexford, by the sea. They allowed us to stay there for two full weeks, with another friend from school.

“I think this memory stands out for both of us so much because that was the first time we experienced such freedom. We had to take care of ourselves, and for the first time we had to cook and wash our clothes and do our shopping, but it was so much fun.”

“I actually have a photograph from there too, I almost forgot about it. It’s great that you asked us, I haven’t thought of those times in ages.”

“I remember very clearly going into the swimming pool in Arklow, and they had a song called Jealousy from Billy Furry rafting over it.”

“Oh, yes! I remember that too. And it was a beautifully sunny day and we were swimming and checking if there are any boys around… It was gorgeous time.”

“It’s actually a very interesting feeling to think sixty years back with the same person beside me. You just gave us a new topic to discuss on the way back home.”

The post on the Humans of Dublin Facebook page has since gone viral with over 4,500 likes, and hundreds of comments.

See the full post of the pair recounting their many years of friendship below…

