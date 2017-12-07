Hunt is on for group of men who beat up Irish Rail security guard and locked him in car boot

AN INVESTIGATION is under way into the assault and false imprisonment of an Irish Rail security guard.

The early morning attack happened at Kilbricken, in Mountrath Co Laois on Tuesday, December 5.

Gardaí say that the man, who works as a security guard at the Irish Rail compound was assaulted by a group of men when he arrived for work.

After the assault, he was then locked in the boot of his car before the men escaped.

Gardaí believe that there were at least three male assailants.

The incident happened at around 5am.