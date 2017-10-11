Hunt launched in Britain for Irishman after woman, 20s, was horrifically sexually assaulted on quiet road

POLICE are appealing for information after a woman was subjected to a vicious sexual assault in the early hours on a quiet road in the West Midlands.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday in the area of Priory Road, Shrewsbury.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was walking home alone after a night out when she was followed by two men.

She was grabbed before stumbling to the floor, when one of the offenders then sexually assaulted her before feeling the scene in an unknown direction.

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses to the horrific attack.

Detective Constable Sarah Smither from Shrewsbury CID said: “This has, understandably, been a very traumatic ordeal for the victim and we have launched a thorough investigation to try and identify the offender.

“It is believed that the offender had an Irish accent.”

DC Smither added: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have been within the area around the stated times.

“It is believed that a teenage man had comforted the victim and reunited her with her friends by the play park, near Porthill Bridge, and appeal for him to come forward.

“Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be providing reassurance patrols in the area and I ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 744s of October 8.”

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 – no personal details will be taken and information will not be traced or recorded.