Hunt launched for ‘coward’ who yanked elderly Irish woman, 80s, from her car in daylight robbery

POLICE are appealing for information on a man who pulled an elderly Irish pensioner from her vehicle in a heartless carjacking at the weekend.

The woman in her 80s was yanked from her car and robbed on a rural road in Lisburn, Co. Antrim on Saturday.

A man approached her vehicle in the driveway of a property on the Hillsborough Old Road at around 5.15pm.

He then forcefully removed her from her car before making off with a holdall bag containing money and jewellery.

The pensioner was left shaken but was not physically hurt in the incident.

Detective Sergeant Bell said the PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the carjacking.

He said: “The suspect, who spoke with a southern accent, is described as being around 5’ 8” tall, stocky build with stubble and was wearing a brown tweed coat.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed a man fitting this description.

“Detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1118 07/10/17.”

Meanwhile, the unknown man involved in the incident has been branded a “coward” by a local politician.

Lisburn DUP councillor Jonathan Craig said the act was a “coward’s crime” and that he suspected the thug had planned the attack.

“It is always shocking to hear of these things – it’s desperate really,” Mr Craig told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Whoever did this more than likely timed their actions as during the week it is busy with people using the industrial estate but during the weekend it is not really a road you would go down unless you lived there.

“It’s a heinous crime. When I think about it, it is disgusting that they have targeted the most vulnerable in our society, an elderly woman who could not have defended herself.”

Mr Craig added: “A woman who should be safe and sound in her car on a driveway, not being physically manhandled.

“This is a coward’s crime.”