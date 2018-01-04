Hunt on for thief who stole cancer charity collection box on Christmas Eve in rural Ireland

GARDAÍ are hunting a thief who stole a cancer charity collection box on Christmas Eve.

The theft took place in Drom, Leap, Co. Cork, where the box had been put outside a house with a Christmas lights display for people to leave donations.

The money was intended for a local charity, Cancer Connect, a voluntary service which transports patients in rural West Cork to and from hospitals for treatment.

The organisation is totally dependent on voluntary contributions and donations.

It is believed around €100 was taken in the theft.

Speaking to Patricia Messenger on C103’s Cork Today show, Sergeant Ian O’Callaghan of Bandon Garda Station dubbed the theft “a particularly nasty crime”.

“This happened on Christmas Eve between 6.30–8pm,” he said.

“The box was fixed to a galvanised pole and the whole unit was stolen. €100 roughly would have been stolen.”

Gardaí in Clonakilty are investigating.