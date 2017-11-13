Hunt underway for Cork gang who carried out brutal unprovoked attack on two teens

A hunt for gang members is underway in Ireland.

Gardaí in Cork city are hunting for members of a gang following an unprovoked attack on two teens on the south side of the city over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the Wilton area of the city on Saturday afternoon. The two teenagers aged 15 and 16 left Wilton Shopping Centre around 6 pm and began walking through the nearby Wilton Court housing estate when they were set upon by a gang of between 20 to 30 young people.

One of the teens required surgery following a stab wound to one of his kidneys and his friend received several stitches to head wounds after he was struck on the head numerous times by what gardaí believe to have been a metal bar or a baseball bat.

The gang members fled the scene, leaving the two injured friends to make their way to a friend’s house nearby.

They were driven to Cork University Hospital, which is located only minutes away from the scene of the attack, where they received medical treatment and gardaí were informed.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “The two victims were completely innocent in all of this. There was no apparent reason for this attack. These two boys just happened to walk straight into this gang. They just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The attack on the two boys was the worse of three violent incidents that occurred in Cork over the weekend.

Elsewhere, two men were being questioned by gardaí last night in relation to an alleged assault on another man during a car hijacking on the north side of the city.

The victim, who is in his 60’s was badly injured when two men tried to drag him from his car. The man resisted to attempted theft and was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital once the two men had fled.

Gardaí later arrested two men, aged 18 and 20, for questioning in connection with the incident.

In another incident, gardaí are searching for two youths after a man in his 60’s as battered with a hammer outside his home in Meelick park in Ballyvolane on Saturday in what is believed to have been another attempted car theft.

One of his daughters tried to intervene and protect her father but was threatened with a knife by one of the perpetrators.