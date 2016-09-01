TOURISTS and locals have been flocking to see what manufacturers believe could be the biggest hurling stick ever made.

Coming in at 500kg and measuring 4.4 metres long, the hurl is currently sitting pretty in ProGAA’s store in Beechmount Avenue, West Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The idea to build the hurl, which was initially supposed to sit outside the store, came from members of staff in the store who wanted to create an attraction.

A staff member of ProGAA, who specialise in ash hurls, souvenirs and GAA sporting accessories, told The Irish Post: “We wanted something to attract tourists and locals to the store.

“We originally wanted to hang it outside the shop but we were afraid it would pull down the flats above us!”

The project took four months to finish and started out as a scout mission for the perfect tree.

The staff member continued: “We got the tree from Serbia, it was 120 years old, it was then sent to Latvia for the timber to be cut up.

“It was then finished off by Paddy Barry from Cork.”