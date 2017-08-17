London
14°
shower rain
humidity: 72%
wind: 8m/s WSW
H 14 • L 13
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
CMA Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  Hurricane Gert to bring thunder to Ireland this weekend after threatening lives in America

Hurricane Gert to bring thunder to Ireland this weekend after threatening lives in America

August 17, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Hurricane Gert is currently mid-way across the Atlantic Ocean (Picture: NASA)

HURRICANE Gert – which brought huge gusts of up to 75mph winds to parts of the eastern United States this week – is poised to bring further misery to Ireland.

Gert is currently spiralling its way eastwards across the Atlantic but is likely to diminish slightly as it moves towards Europe.

Met Eireann expect the tail end of the storm to hit Ireland by Saturday bringing colder, wetter and windier weather to the Emerald Isle.

The hurricane’s remnants aren’t going to be pulling up any trees though – it’s only likely to result in slightly exaggerated conditions than we’re accustomed to on our rainy isle.

Rain will hit Ireland’s west coast on Saturday, with persistent rain and some thundershowers on Sunday.

Met Eireann added that “the rain will be persistent and sometimes heavy near west and north coasts, accompanied by low cloud and hill mist.”

Have a story? We’d like to hear it. Email editor@IrishPost.co.uk

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Jobs MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
How the Irish in Britain plan to vote in the general election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post