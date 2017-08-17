Hurricane Gert to bring thunder to Ireland this weekend after threatening lives in America

HURRICANE Gert – which brought huge gusts of up to 75mph winds to parts of the eastern United States this week – is poised to bring further misery to Ireland.

Gert is currently spiralling its way eastwards across the Atlantic but is likely to diminish slightly as it moves towards Europe.

Met Eireann expect the tail end of the storm to hit Ireland by Saturday bringing colder, wetter and windier weather to the Emerald Isle.

The hurricane’s remnants aren’t going to be pulling up any trees though – it’s only likely to result in slightly exaggerated conditions than we’re accustomed to on our rainy isle.

Rain will hit Ireland’s west coast on Saturday, with persistent rain and some thundershowers on Sunday.

Met Eireann added that “the rain will be persistent and sometimes heavy near west and north coasts, accompanied by low cloud and hill mist.”

