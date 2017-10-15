Hurricane Ophelia: Ireland on red alert as worst storm in 50 years due to hit

IRELAND is on red alert as Hurricane Ophelia hurtles across the Atlantic bringing with it the worst storm to hit the country in 50 years.

Only 15 storms of this strength have ever been reported within 200 nautical miles of the island.

Structural damage, flooding and wide-spread disruption is expected as the country prepares for ‘life-threatening conditions’ tomorrow, October 16.

Ireland’s National Emergency Coordination Group has issued a public safety message and is advising that all unnecessary travel is avoided on Monday as the storm passes.

Schools across the country have been told by the Irish Government to close, with airports advising passengers to check with their airline before they travel.

Universities have also issued notices on social media to say they will be closing campuses tomorrow.

Passengers are advised to check latest flight information with their airline before coming to @DublinAirport tomorrow #Ophelia — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 15, 2017

Storm Ophelia: UCC to close tomorrow (Monday, Oct 16) University College Cork will be closed tomorrow to ensure the… Posted by University College Cork on Sunday, October 15, 2017

Irish Ferries and Steana Line have cancelled crossings tomorrow due to adverse conditions and rough seas.

We are expecting some disruptions on our sailings on Monday. For travel information click https://t.co/GOQBSzBmlx or https://t.co/ZdRApE7rx8 — Stena Line UKIE (@StenaLineUKIE) October 15, 2017

Ophelia is expected to arrive in Kerry for 6am bringing with it gale to storm force southerly winds of up to 130km per hour. Status red wind warnings are in place for Wexford, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford as the tropical storm approaches Irish shores. The storm front will track northwards on Monday night, exiting Irish coastal waters before midnight before moving towards Scotland. Latest guidance from the National Hurricane Centre.

Note that times are AST, so add 5 hours for Irish time #Opheliahttps://t.co/zQGCe7lRD9 pic.twitter.com/esUyqnTJmF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2017

Ireland’s National Emergency Coordination Group stated: “Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris. Given anticipated weather conditions, tomorrow should be a no bike day.”

Power outages are also expected and the ESB is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables that may brake due to the high winds. Bus Éireann has cancelled schools transport services in counties covered by red level warnings. Latest discussion from the National Hurricane Centre regarding #Opheliahttps://t.co/fYHReDhD6k

We are currently updating Ireland’s warnings pic.twitter.com/V7VR3A61AR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2017

Coastal areas are at risk of flooding with rainfall of over 40mm possible.

#Ophelia prep. Torch ready with new batts, candles are a fire hazard. Fully charged phone? Go to pharmacy today if you need medication pic.twitter.com/3lpaso15jg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 15, 2017 There is also a status orange wind warning in place for the following counties: Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary.