News

Husband of French woman brutally stabbed to death in Ireland charged with her murder

November 13, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Anne Colomines with her husband Renato Gehlen prior to her brutal death in Dublin last month.

THE husband of a French woman brutally stabbed to death in their Dublin apartment in October has been charged with her murder.

Renato Gehlen, 35, appeared in Dublin District Court on Monday accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife Anne Colomines at their Dublin home last month.

Ms Colomines was found stabbed to death at Dorset Street Apartments, Gardiner Street on October 24 shortly before midnight.

Tragic Anne was originally from La Rochelle to the southeast of France, but had lived in the Irish capital for several years with Mr Gehlen at the time of her killing.

Brazilion national Mr Gehlen made no reply to the charge against him during his court hearing in Dublin.

Judge Anthony Halpin noted that due to the nature of the offence the court could not grant bail

The judge therefore remanded him in custody until Thursday.

Judge Halpin also granted legal aid to Mr Gehlen and requested a Portuguese interpreter.

The translator was not required for court appearances but for consultations with the Brazilian’s solicitor, the court heard.

There was no Garda objection to legal aid being granted.

A bail application for Mr Gehlen will have to be made in the High Court because he is facing a serious murder charge.

