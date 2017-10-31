‘I don’t know many who don’t have a Kevin Spacey story’ – Irish comedian Aisling Bea responds to sex assault storm

IRISH comedienne Aisling Bea has spoken out about the sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, saying she’s heard a number of disturbing “stories” about the US actor.

Ms Bea weighed in on Twitter after Spacey released a much-criticised statement apologising for any “inappropriate behaviour” with a 14-year-old actor in 1986.

Spacey’s controversial statement, in which he also came out as gay, came after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp alleged that the Oscar winner sexually assaulted him as a teenager 31 years ago.

Tweeting on Monday, Aisling Bea said: “I don’t know many actors from my era of drama school graduates who don’t have a Kevin Spacey story. The surprise is the lack of surprise.”

One user asked, “A story like the Spacey story, or specifically Spacey?”, to which Bea replied: “Specifically.”

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Anthony Rapp said he was 14 when a 26-year-old Spacey placed him on a bed and got on top of him after a party in 1986.

House of Cards star Spacey, now 58, said he was “beyond horrified” by the allegation but couldn’t remember the alleged incident.

I don’t know many actors from my era of drama school graduates who don’t have a Kevin Spacey story. The surprise is the lack of surprise. 🙄 — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) October 30, 2017

The actor said: “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

He said the story “has encouraged me to address other things about my life.”

Controversially however, Spacey also came out as a “gay man” in his statement – which has seen gay rights campaigners criticise him for “equating” homosexuality with sexual assault.

Netflix has now cancelled House of Cards, saying it was “deeply troubled” by the allegation made against the face of its hit series.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported,” Netflix said in a statement.

“As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

JUST IN: Joint statement from @netflix and Media Rights Capital on House of Cards production. https://t.co/8QQvd1eZXw pic.twitter.com/ELbFEpNiAD — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 30, 2017

It is not known whether plans had already been in the works to cancel House of Cards, but the final episode of its upcoming sixth season will see the show brought to a swift conclusion.

In the political drama, Spacey plays US President Frank Underwood – and has been widely praised for his portrayal of the ‘ruthless’ anti-hero.

Following the allegation against Mr Spacey, the Royal Court Theatre’s artistic director, Vicky Featherstone, was asked if she knew of stories about the actor when he was working in London.

“I think that many people in theatre and the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

After the recent Harvey Weinstein allegations there had been an “opening of the floodgates and a very important moment for us all throughout society, not just in our industry,” she said.

Ms Featherstone added that “no allegations” had been made against Spacey during the Hollywood star’s acting stint in the British capital.