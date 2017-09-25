Irish mother’s heartbreaking letter to missing Irish woman Fiona Pender

THE BROTHER of Fiona Pender has released the heartbreaking letter his mother wrote to his missing sister.

Fiona Pender, 25, was seven months pregnant when she disappeared on August 22, 1996, in Tullamore, Co. Offaly and was reported missing to Gardaí by her mother the following day.

John Pender, the only surviving member of the Pender family, would like to share his late mother’s letter to Fiona written on August 22, 2011 with the media.

He said: “My mother was a hero, she never gave up or gave in looking for my sister. In the face of such heartache after losing my brother Mark in a road traffic accident in 1995 and my late father Sean who took his own life in 2000 after not being able to cope with losing his children and grandchild, my mother kept fighting, kept hoping and kept searching for Fiona right up until the end.

“I hope that between myself and my community, we will be able to keep the annual walk for Fiona going, but next year will be a very important walk because it will also be in memory of my sister and my mother.

“Please keep Fiona and her baby and my mother in your hearts. My mother was a loving, gentle and kind woman who stayed strong and positive and never wished harm on anyone no matter what came her way.”

Mr Pender also called for a Garda review into his sister’s disappearance and said there is ‘only one’ chief suspect.

“There is only one chief suspect in Fiona’s case, and that has never changed. He is a mother and baby killer. I want him brought to justice.

“I would like to thank his wife who reported him to police after he told her ‘I’ll do to you what I did to Fiona.’

“His wife was brave and strong for coming forward and me and my mother believed her but my mother always said she hoped no woman would have to suffer in order for him to be brought to justice.

“Sadly this woman suffered and sadly he was never brought to justice after the charges against him were all cleared. This man is now in a new relationship with a health care worker in another jurisdiction.

“Life for him carries on, while my whole family was destroyed.

“My mother and father both died of a broken heart and I have only been able to say goodbye to one family member, my mother, who passed away from natural causes – while no one else in my family did.

“It has been a struggle over the years, but the torch has been passed to me to find my sister. I hope you will all help me.”

Read Josephine Pender’s letter to her missing daughter Fiona here…

Dear Fiona, When we lost your brother Mark on 12th June 1995 you said to me ‘nothing worse can happen to us now mam.’ We did not know then that 14 months later we would lose you and your baby on 22nd August 1996 and your dad on 31st March 2000 from a broken heart after losing his children. When I lost you Fi my first born, my beautiful only daughter I lost my best friend with whom I could discuss anything, my shopping companion you had such a flair for fashion. Oh the shoes and handbags we could have bought together Fi. I hope you have met up with your dad and Mark and of course your devoted “Millie” in heaven. If you can do anything from heaven to help us find you and your baby if you can please do. Emer and I have searched far and wide trying to find you and will never give up until we do. I know you idolised your brother John from when he was a baby, you would be very proud of him now as he has become a fine young man despite all of the heartache he had to go through. I hope you are in the light Fi as I know you did not like the dark. I also hope your feet are warm o how I long to rub them for you as we did when they were cold. I greatly regret not being able to help you on the birth of your baby my grandchild. My heart and my arms ache never to have been able to hold and look after your baby. God to help John and myself, the only members of your family left to give us the strength to keep going after the loss of you our loved ones. Love and light to you my precious daughter love Mam xoxo