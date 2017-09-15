‘I love me Mayo!’ – Six-year-old Irish boy’s adorable plea for ticket to All-Ireland final

LITTLE Fionnan Murphy really, really (really) wants to get to Croke Park to see his beloved Mayo upset Dublin in the All-Ireland final on Sunday.

The adorable six-year-old, who lives in Caltra in Co. Galway, has a soft spot for his home county but the real love of his life is a little more green and red in hue, thanks to his dad James from Blacksod, near Belmullet.

“I love me county, but I love Mayo more – up Mayo!,” he shouts at the end of a lovely video sent into The Irish Post by the Murphy clan.

Fionnan and dad James have had five great days out with the green and red army this year, and they are desperately hoping for another come Sunday afternoon.

The pair’s hearts were broken when they missed out on tickets to the big game, a year after they were unable to make it last year.

Little Fionnan was so determined not to miss out last time around that he attended the post-match presentation, but he wants to go one further for 2017.

Fionnan’s mammy is a proud Galway woman, who has an All-Ireland winner’s medal having played for the county herself in 1996.

Big sister Katelyn, aged eight, also loves everything GAA, which has brought the family together since they lost their little girl, Fiadh, who passed away at 12 days old in 2015.

Get this little man tickets! Check out his video below…