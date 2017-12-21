London
Entertainment | News

‘I need a drink and a lie down’ – fans react to roller coaster Peaky Blinders finale

December 21, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Peaky Blinders will return in 2019 (Image: Getty)

THE FOURTH season of hit BBC show Peaky Blinders signed off in typical fashion, taking viewers on an emotion roller coaster ride that left them gobsmacked.

An episode filled with dirty deals, duels and deaths (and a resurrection) culminated with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) getting elected as Labour MP for Birmingham South.

It all proved too much for some fans – likewise the news that they’ll have to wait until 2019 for season five.

Warning, spoilers!

While Tommy’s move into politics made for a somewhat muted conclusion to the series, the episode opened in shocking fashion.

Tommy’s brother Arthur came to a seemingly unlikely and untimely end, garrotted by one of Luca Changretta’s henchmen.

All was not as it seemed though, with Arthur’s death all part of a trap engineered by Tommy to bring about the downfall of Changretta.

With the backing of a certain Al Capone, Tommy reminds Changretta that “big f**** small”, before a very much alive Arthur fittingly puts paid to the crime boss.

Meanwhile Tommy faces a showdown on Margate beach with double-crossing friend Alfie Solomons.

Wretched and riddled with cancer (and guilt), Alfie forces Tommy’s reluctant hand.

Here’s how viewers reacted after being put through an emotional wringer for an hour…

Tara Mullaney

Gerard Donaghy
ABOUT 

