‘I need a drink and a lie down’ – fans react to roller coaster Peaky Blinders finale

THE FOURTH season of hit BBC show Peaky Blinders signed off in typical fashion, taking viewers on an emotion roller coaster ride that left them gobsmacked.

An episode filled with dirty deals, duels and deaths (and a resurrection) culminated with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) getting elected as Labour MP for Birmingham South.

It all proved too much for some fans – likewise the news that they’ll have to wait until 2019 for season five.

Warning, spoilers!

While Tommy’s move into politics made for a somewhat muted conclusion to the series, the episode opened in shocking fashion.

Tommy’s brother Arthur came to a seemingly unlikely and untimely end, garrotted by one of Luca Changretta’s henchmen.

All was not as it seemed though, with Arthur’s death all part of a trap engineered by Tommy to bring about the downfall of Changretta.

With the backing of a certain Al Capone, Tommy reminds Changretta that “big f**** small”, before a very much alive Arthur fittingly puts paid to the crime boss.

Our favourite reaction this series. The moment Luca FINALLY realises he’s been outsmarted by the #PeakyBlinders. 👊 pic.twitter.com/yND283hzQw — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) December 20, 2017

Meanwhile Tommy faces a showdown on Margate beach with double-crossing friend Alfie Solomons.

Wretched and riddled with cancer (and guilt), Alfie forces Tommy’s reluctant hand.

Here’s how viewers reacted after being put through an emotional wringer for an hour…

Actually can’t take any more emotional distress from Peaky Blinders like wtf😩 — Abbie (@abbiehylands) December 20, 2017

Way too emotionally invested in peaky blinders, I was ready to smash the living room up when I thought Arthur was dead — Jake (@JakeBond_) December 20, 2017

I need to take this in, I need a lie down, I need a drink!!!! @BBCTwo #PeakyBlinders — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) December 20, 2017

Jeeeeez that whole season finale of peaky blinders was absolutely pure mental !!!! (tho if they really have killed off alfie solomons I’m having a meltdown) — Yas (@yasmin_duggal) December 20, 2017

Do you think the BBC are going to do one of them “have you been affected by this programme” announcements after #PeakyBlinders – cause I feel like I need one after these twists pic.twitter.com/6ADbpuy35c — Angie Quinn (@AngieCQuinn) December 20, 2017

Can you sue a tv show for emotional damage #PeakyBlinders — 🦕 (@Catxnn) December 20, 2017

Me during Peaky Blinders tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/CQStiBT6nW — Alice Hedworth (@AliceHedworth) December 20, 2017

I’ve Never ever been so angry, sad and then extremely happy watching an hours tv programme, this is the best programme made ever to be aired on tv. The Peaky fucking blinders! #PeakyBlinders4 — HARVEY (@harvalexxander) December 20, 2017

When Thomas Shelby joins the Labour Party #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/0pdeqjkoWa — Angie (@angiebuck71) December 20, 2017