‘I think I wore the face off you at a wedding’ – If Love Actually was set in Dublin

December 14, 2017 By  Irish Post
Who could resist? (Screenshot NOW TV Ireland)

STARRING Hugh Grant and directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually is a beloved British comedy.

However the 2003 festive favourite has been given an Irish makeover by NOW TV Ireland.

The video-on-demand service from Sky, which launched in Ireland in April, has put together a clip showing how the film might look if it was set in Dublin.

In the video, Martine McCutcheon’s Natalie recalls how she ‘wore the face off’ Hugh Grant’s David, while Liam Neeson bemoans being hounded to say his famous lines from Taken.

Meanwhile Alan Rickman’s Harry is sent on a run for some hangover-busting chicken rolls – fillet we presume.

The hilarious clip is a collaboration between NOW TV and comedian Enya Martin from the Facebook page, Giz a Laugh.

Check out the video below

