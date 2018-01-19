‘I think it is the right thing to do’ – Outrage after party leader backs abortion in Ireland

LEADER Micheál Martin may face backlash from his own party after breaking with the Fianna Fáil stance on the Eighth Amendment in Ireland.

The Fianna Fáil Leader surprised many when he announced in the Dáil last night that he would be voting in favour to back the legalisation of abortion in the early months of pregnancy.

He has previously said each member of Fianna Fáil is entitled to their own vote on the matter.

Previously, Fianna Fáil members at the Ard Fheis in October 2017 voted overwhelmingly in favour to protect the rights of the unborn.

Mr Martin said: If we are sincere in our compassion for women and if we are sincere in respecting their choices, then we must act.

“The eighth amendment has been shown to cause real damage to Irish women. It has caused real harm to the quality of care available to pregnant women at critical moments.

“It has not and cannot change the reality that abortion is a present and permanent part of Irish life. It seeks to force women to carry a pregnancy to term when they have been the victim of a rape or incest, or when they have received the diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality.

“It requires that pregnant women and doctors must face criminal sanctions. It prevents us from responding in a humane way to help women in the most traumatic situations.

“For these reasons and following a long period of reflection and assessment of evidence before the Oireachtas committee, I believe that we should remove the eighth amendment from Bunreacht na hÉireann, and I will vote accordingly.

However, Mr Martin added that on the topic of whether the amendment should be removed or replaced, he would like to take legal advice the Government has said is being prepared.

“I feel it is likely, however, that we may need to agree a replacement that gives certainty to the Oireachtas’s right to legislate.

“This need not be a complex provision but it may be the only way to prevent significant unintended consequences in future court cases, which are inevitable.”

Following his speech, according to The Irish Times, some TDs from M Martin’s party were horrified at his speech.

One TD predicted he would be “lynched, killed” by his parliamentary party while another said there would be “war” but that it would ease off after a few days.

Others said that Mr Martin had taken a very brave step “politically and personally.”

The party’s health spokesman Billy Kelleher denied this would divide the party or cause ructions.

“Micheál has always said this is a matter for individuals and he has an individual view. He is entitled to express that. He has shown exceptional leadership.”

Taking to Twitter, Mr Martin said: “I’m conscious that not everyone will agree with the view that I have come to on the 8th Amendment, but it is my honest view of what I think is the right thing to do.

“As a country, we owe it to each other to have a compassionate debate.”

Many praised the Leader’s decision and his compassion for the women of Ireland, however others were disappointed with the his declaration.

Micheál, for every voter you lose over this, you'll gain one. I have often wanted to vote for @timmydooley because he's an extremely astute and brilliant TD. His stance (lack of) on this issue is all that has held me back from believing in a new #FF. More like this please 👍🏼 — Sadie Ní Manacháin (@ademonkiss) January 18, 2018

I don't think I ever dreamed I'd see the day when the leader of FF stood up and spoke so clearly and compassionately about the need to repeal the 8th. We disagree on many things. But today, you've earned my respect and gratitude for your stand for the women of Ireland. Thank you. — Aoife (@flyingteacosy) January 18, 2018

A compassionate debate but not a sell out on the members who voted to keep the 8th st our Ard Fheis. Do the members of our great party not count anymore? 😠😡😠😡 — Pat Williams (@williamspat929) January 18, 2018

How can you associate the word compassion with a movement to kill babies in the womb. — Stephen Maye (@StephenJMaye) January 18, 2018