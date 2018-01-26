‘I think she went away to sort her feelings out,’ says husband of missing Tina Satchwell in TV appeal

THE HUSBAND of Tina Satchwell, who has been missing since March 2017, has claimed she was dealing with depression when she disappeared.

Richard Satchwell was speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time as he appealed for information on his wife’s disappearance.

Mrs Satchwell disappeared from the couple’s home in Youghal, Co. Cork, along with €26,000 in cash.

Her husband, who is originally from Leicester, told Prime Time on Thursday evening that she was depressed at the time.

He said: “She obviously felt she needed a break, to get her thoughts together, to get her head straight.

“She knew she was depressed and one thing she always said is she didn’t want to end up on anti-depressants.

“I personally think she went away to sort her own feelings out.”

He added that he felt she may have had help to disappear.

“She didn’t get up and leave without some kind of help from somebody,” he added.

“Someone had to give a helping hand somewhere – you can’t just up and leave without help from anybody.”

Mrs Satchwell was last seen by her husband before he left their home on the morning of March 20, 2017.

When he returned there was no sign of his wife of 26 years.

Her two pet dogs, which she was said to take everywhere with her, were still there.

Four days later, having made enquiries with her family and having heard nothing from his wife, Mr Satchwell reported her missing.

Despite following up hundreds of leads, including sightings in Ireland and Britain, gardaí have found no trace of Mrs Satchwell.