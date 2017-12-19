‘I want to go milking’ – Farmer convicted of stalking begs judge not to jail him

A CONVICTED stalker and farm worker has been spared jail after he pleaded with the judge not to jail him so he could go milking next year.

Conor Haugh, 24 from Kilballyowen, Cross, Loop Head, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to stalking an older married woman in November 2016.

At Ennis Circuit Court, he made the plea after Judge Gerald Keys heard he had reoffended by making indirect contact with his victim, according to Farm Ireland.

In 2016, Judge Keys imposed a two-year suspended jail term on Haugh after he pleaded guilty to harassing the 43-year-old woman between February 2014 and January 5, 2015.

In sentencing, the judge warned Haugh that if he had any contact “whatsoever” with the woman or her family, he would go to prison.

Yesterday, in court, solicitor acting for the State Aisling Casey re-entered the case after Haugh made indirect contact with the victim.

Pleading with the judge not to jail him, Haugh said: “I farm at home with my father.

“We have 80 cows and I want to go milking next year.”

Judge Keys warned him: “If you make contact and reoffend, I don’t care what excuse you have, you will go to jail.”