‘I’m in bits’ – Kerry Katona shares emotional video as daughter Molly McFadden, 15, moves to Ireland

KERRY Katona wept in a heartfelt video after her teenage daughter Molly decided to move to Ireland.

Molly, born to Katona and ex-Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2001, dreams of becoming a surgeon and is moving across the Irish Sea to hlep fulfil that ambition.

Proud mum Kerry took to Instagram to wish a big goodbye to the 15-year-old, who will be living with the parents of her mother’s ex-husband in Dublin.

“I don’t want her to leave,” a teary eyed Katona said in the video, before showering Molly with kisses. “She is, she’s leaving me – she’s abandoning me. I know I’m joking but I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

“Don’t leave me, Molly, I’ve got abandonment issues,” she continued with a wry smile. “I love you, and I wish you all of the love and luck and happiness in the world.”

Kerry is also mum to Lily-Sue, 14, from her marriage to Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, whom she shared with ex-husband Mark Croft.

Her youngest child is daughter Dylan-Jorge, from her marriage to George Kay, whom she recently split from after three years together.

Aspiring surgeon Molly will now move to Artane, north Dublin to live with grandparents Mairead and Brendan as she begins her studies in the Irish capital.

“As proud as I am of her, my heart is breaking,” Katona added, “still a mummy’s girl. I’m in bits.”

Still a mummies girl I’m in bits A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT