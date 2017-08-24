London
20°
few clouds
humidity: 56%
wind: 5m/s WSW
H 20 • L 13
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
CMA Leaderboard
Home  |  Entertainment  |  ‘I’m in bits’ – Kerry Katona shares emotional video as daughter Molly McFadden, 15, moves to Ireland

‘I’m in bits’ – Kerry Katona shares emotional video as daughter Molly McFadden, 15, moves to Ireland

August 24, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Molly (right) is moving to Dublin to live with her grandparents (Pictures: Instagram/Getty Images)

KERRY Katona wept in a heartfelt video after her teenage daughter Molly decided to move to Ireland.

Molly, born to Katona and ex-Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2001, dreams of becoming a surgeon and is moving across the Irish Sea to hlep fulfil that ambition.

Proud mum Kerry took to Instagram to wish a big goodbye to the 15-year-old, who will be living with the parents of her mother’s ex-husband in Dublin.

“I don’t want her to leave,” a teary eyed Katona said in the video, before showering Molly with kisses. “She is, she’s leaving me – she’s abandoning me. I know I’m joking but I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

“Don’t leave me, Molly, I’ve got abandonment issues,” she continued with a wry smile. “I love you, and I wish you all of the love and luck and happiness in the world.”

Kerry is also mum to Lily-Sue, 14, from her marriage to Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, whom she shared with ex-husband Mark Croft.

Her youngest child is daughter Dylan-Jorge, from her marriage to George Kay, whom she recently split from after three years together.

Aspiring surgeon Molly will now move to Artane, north Dublin to live with grandparents Mairead and Brendan as she begins her studies in the Irish capital.

“As proud as I am of her, my heart is breaking,” Katona added, “still a mummy’s girl. I’m in bits.”

Still a mummies girl I’m in bits

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Barbican MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Hurricane Highway blow in from Mayo for the Irish Post Country Music Awards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post