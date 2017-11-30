‘I’m not celebrating Christmas without Tina’ – Richard Satchwell makes anniversary appeal for missing Irish wife

THE HUSBAND of missing Tina Satchwell has made a renewed appeal for information about his wife on the day of their wedding anniversary.

Richard Satchwell, who is originally from Leicester, said he wants his wife of 26 years home so they can celebrate Christmas together.

Mrs Satchwell hasn’t been seen since she disappeared from her home in Youghal, Co. Cork on March 20 this year.

Speaking to TV3 News on what is also his wife’s birthday, Mr Satchwell said: “If Tina is not here I am not celebrating it (Christmas).

“We sat down last Christmas Day, and there’s a lot of photos that appeared in the press of that day.

“She said to me that morning, ‘we are going to make this Christmas the best one we’ve ever had’.

“It was an absolutely brilliant day.

“This Christmas, if she is not here there won’t be any Christmas for me.”

Underwater searches

Mr Satchwell said he last saw his wife at their home on the morning of March 20 before he left for a few hours.

Upon returning she was nowhere to be seen, while two suitcases and €26,000 were missing.

Her two pet dogs, which she was said to take everywhere with her, were still there.

Four days later, having made enquiries with her family and having heard nothing from his wife, he reported her missing.

In July, Mr Satchwell found two suitcases in a supermarket car park, one of which he believed looked similar to one owned by his wife, while he couldn’t be sure about the other.

Gardaí removed the cases for examination.

In August, gardaí searched woodland in Youghal while divers were deployed in the town’s harbour.

Amid speculation he was involved in his wife’s death, Mr Satchwell was asked by TV3 if he killed his wife.

“Never,” he replied. “I would never lay a finger on her.”