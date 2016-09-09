Imgur user posts funny note on what Irish diplomacy really means

A USER on Imgur shared a piece of advice given to a friend of hers by an uncle and now it’s going viral.
Trapped Shadows uploaded the note that was left to her friend.
It reads: “Irish diplomacy, the art of telling someone to go to hell and having them look forward to the trip.”
The quip is a play on the famous quote by Winston Churchill: “Tact is the ability to tell someone to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to the trip.”
Read the full note here:
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Leave a Reply