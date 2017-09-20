London
Stobart Air Banner
News

Increasing concern for dementia sufferer Gerry Heslin missing from London

September 20, 2017 By  Irish Post
Gerry Heslin (Picture: Met Police)

THERE is increasing concern for the welfare of a missing 71-year-old from London.

Police in Harrow have issued an appeal for help to find Gerry Heslin of Jersey Avenue, Stanmore.

Mr Heslin, who has dementia, was last seen at 9am on September 18 in the Stanmore area.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall of slim build with grey receding hair.

Mr Heslin is known to frequent Cricklewood Broadway and Kilburn High Road.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a thin dark coat.

As well as battling dementia, Mr Heslin has high blood pressure and is alcohol dependant.

The Metropolitan Police said it was increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

