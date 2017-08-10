Incredible aerial pictures show thousands of Travellers at religious festival in British countryside

INCREDIBLE aerial pictures have shown thousands of Travellers taking to an Oxfordshire field after it was booked out for a Christian festival.

Over 3,000 Travellers have descended on the rural town of Thame this week for a religious convention organised by the Light and Life Gypsy Church.

The evangelical group have an estimated 20,000 followers across 33 churches in Britain.

Caravans moved into the field at the weekend and will stay until this Friday, when the festival ends.

The vast group can be seen in photographs taken by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter crew.

“Flew over Thame earlier. Thame showground looking pretty full this week!” the crew said on Twitter.

The event hasn’t been free of controversy, with some locals accusing attendees of inflicting ‘chaos’ on the quiet Oxfordshire town.

Writing on the ‘Spotted: Thames’ Facebook page, one disgruntled resident wrote: “Well done to whoever was involved from Thame in allowing this to happen, you must be very proud of yourselves.”

But other residents defended the group, saying it is a “disgrace” how some local residents have reacted to the festival.

Sarah-Jane Rigg posted: “I think everyone needs to just calm down – there are good and bad in every community and these people were judged pretty quickly from the moment people knew who they were.

“Wouldn’t it be amazing if different cultures and faiths and communities could live side by side without any anger, damage, racial abuse, arguments etc?

“I think this is the travellers’ opportunity to show the people of Thame that they can live side by side without locals gathering pitchforks at dawn.”

Speaking to local radio station Mix96 FM, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a private event taking place from Friday, August 4, which was due to be ongoing until Thursday, August 10 at Thame Showground.

“As with any large event, officers have provided a proportionate response.

“Neighbourhood and Police Community Support Officers have been patrolling the area to provide local reassurance and to deal with any reported incidents or traffic issues.”