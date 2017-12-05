Indian fraudsters gain access to UK through Ireland by posing as film crew

THIS story is remarkably similar to the plot of the Oscar-winning film Argo, whereby US hostages escaped Iran in a similar way.

A large group of about 26 Indian men gained entry to Ireland by posing as a fake film crew and making it through.

The men were granted official working visas to enter Ireland but quickly fled to the UK where they have now ‘disappeared’ according to authorities.

Gardai have launched a major investigation into the scam.

According to the Irish Mirror, the group of 26 flew from Cork Airport to Glasgow soon after arriving in Ireland.

A source told the newspaper: “This is essentially an elaborate scam. These men have disappeared after they manipulated the immigration system.

“It was a clever and well thought out plan securing work visas on the basis of coming here to shoot a movie. They duped everyone.

“Gardai are wise to their scam now and they won’t get tough again.

“We have already stopped another large group. Gardai suspect they have probably done this in other countries as well.”

It has also been revealed that in recent weeks, another group tried to do the same but were stopped by immigration in Delhi and prevented from boarding their flight to Dublin Airport.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau have launched an investigation into the matter.

The unusual story coincides with the introduction of new electronic passport machines at Dublin airport today.

There will now be 20 self-service automated passport control gates which will enable people entering the country to use the electric machines.

The gates use facial recognition technology and passport readers to run security checks on people, as well as running various watch-list checks.