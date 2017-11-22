Inquest to begin today into Buncrana pier tragedy

THE Coroner for Donegal will begin the inquest into the Buncrana pier tragedy today.

The tragedy occurred in March, 2016 and claimed the lives of five members of one family.

49 year old Sean McGrotty, sons 12 year old Mark and 8 year old Evan, their grandmother Ruth Daniels and her 14 year old daughter Jodie Lee all died when their car slid off Buncrana pier and into the waters of Lough Swilly.

The sole survivor was McGrotty’s baby daughter Rioghnach-Ann who was passed out of the window of the sinking car to passer by Davitt Walsh who had jumped in to the water to help them.

Davitt Walsh was awarded the gold medal for bravery at sea.

The inquest will aim to establish exactly what happened on the day that has gone down as one of the worst family tragedies on the Irish coast in living memory.

12 witnesses are due to give evidence this morning.

The inquest also intends to look into the conditions of all piers and slipways in Donegal, and at guidelines for people whose cars end up in the water.