Inquest opens into Dolores O’Riordan’s death in London with cause remaining a mystery

January 19, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Dolores O’Riordan wished a ‘bye bye’ to her cat Gio before jetting off to Ireland in her final tweet on January 4 (Picture: Twitter)

AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of The Cranberries’ frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan four days ago.

Westminster Coroner’s Court was told that the 46-year-old was found unresponsive in her hotel bathroom by cleaners on Monday morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the coroner’s office said: “This lady was staying at a hotel in central London when on Monday 15 January she was found unresponsive in her room.

“The London Ambulance Service was contacted and verified her death at the scene.

“Subsequently the Met Police attended and they determined the death to be non-suspicious.”

He added: “A post-mortem has now been carried out and the court is awaiting results of various tests that have been commissioned.”

Nevertheless, mystery surrounds what exactly led to O’Riordan’s sudden demise, which came while she was in London for a short recording session.

It could be months before her cause of death is known, as the inquest has now been delayed until April while the coroner awaits on the medical tests to be completed.

The body of the tragic rockstar is expected to be flown home for a funeral in her native Limerick next week.

dolores o riordanfeaturedinquestThe Cranberries
Wolfetones

