Inside the Irish farmhouse touted as the best pub in the world

NESTLED amongst the green fields of rural Ireland sits a farmhouse that to the untrained eye would appear as nothing more than part of a normal Irish countryside scene.

However, this is no regular farmhouse, as for just one day a week its doors open to punters from near and far when it becomes one of Ireland’s most secluded pubs.

Every Thursday night, Jim O’ the Mill in Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary is transformed into a vibrant community hub that boasts everything from traditional Irish drinks to trad music performances.

The well-hidden pub is run by Jim Ryan and his wife Kae, who also get help from their five daughters.

Speaking to The Irish Post, Kae said that despite the limited opening hours the pub has become popular for its authentic environment.

“We have the old tradition of music so we try and keep it authentic and everyone is welcome no matter what standard or song that they have,” she added.

The farmhouse boasts a rich history having been passed down Jim Ryan’s family tree for around 200 years.

“It was an old mill but when they built a road around here sometime in the 1900s most of the houses got publican licenses.”

“It was in Jim’s family all the time it was passed down but when his uncle, who used to run the pub, got hurt and wasn’t able to run it anymore Jim decided that he would open one night a week.”

The Tipperary man made this decision as under Irish laws the pub would have lost its license by not opening at least one night a week.

But the pub’s opening hours hasn’t stopped it from becoming a key spot for the local community, especially musicians of all ages who flock to Jim O’ the Mill every Thursday for musical performances.

This has led the farmhouse to have been touted by the press as not just Ireland’s best pub but rather the world’s.

With this kind of reputation, the pub has seen a growing number of global visitors.

Musicians from all over the world come, people bring friends from abroad,” its owners say.

“Making them feel welcome is number one by having a chat and making friendships.”

Guaranteeing that their customers feel welcome is something the pub puts great importance on, with Jim O’ the Mill’s doors being open to all – whether they live within walking distant or have travelled great lengths to experience the atmosphere.

It is also known for its unpredictable nature – each Thursday night session offers something different.

“We just don’t know who will drop in, people often ask us if it’ll be a decent night next week but we just don’t know,” Kae said.

So if you ever find yourself in Tipperary on a Thursday night and you’re ready for an adventure don’t forget that Jim O’ the Mill’s doors will be open.