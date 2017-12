GARDAÍ in Cork city have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in a city centre toilet.

Angelsea Street gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his early 40s.

The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the Mercy Hospital after he was taken from the toilets at Grand Parade at approximately 1am this morning.

The scene is currently preserved and a post mortem is scheduled to be performed later today.