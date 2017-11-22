London
Investigation after cyclist, 39, dies following two car collision on rural Irish road

November 22, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
An investigation is underway after a cyclist died in a two car collision in Co Kerry. (Picture: Rollingnews.ie)

AN investigation is underway in Co Kerry after a male cyclist, 39, died following a two car collision on a rural road. 

The incident happened in the townland of Tonevane at approximately 8.15pm last night, November 22.

According to Tralee Today, the cyclist, 39, was seriously injured and removed to Kerry University Hospital where he later died.

More News:

Both drivers, a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 50s, were removed to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place and is expected to remain closed for the morning.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses who were in the townland of Tonevane between 8.10p.m and 8.30p.m. to contact them at Tralee Garda station 066 – 7102300 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

An Garda SíochánafeaturedIrish
Erica Doyle Higgins
