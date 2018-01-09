Investigation into death of Irishman in city flat upgraded to murder probe

THE INVESTIGATION into the death of an Irishman in a city flat has been upgraded to a murder probe.

The body of Martin Clancy, 45, was found in his flat on Little O’Curry Street in Limerick City on Sunday evening around 6pm.

Gardaí upgraded the investigation following the post mortem examination by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy on the body of Mr Clancy.

They have appealed to anyone who may have been aware of Mr Clancy’s movements from New Year’s Day to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick.

It’s believed Mr Clancy may have been dead for up to a week before he was found and last spoke to his family on New Year’s Day.

Friends of Mr Clancy, who worked as a chef in the past in the city, described him as a ‘quiet, kind man’ who was often seen walking his dogs.

Mary Dillon said: “He was a quiet, lovely kind person, sound out. People that were homeless, he took them off the street. He was a good person.”