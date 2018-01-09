London
4°
haze
humidity: 86%
wind: 2m/s SE
H 7 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Investigation into death of Irishman in city flat upgraded to murder probe

January 9, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Martin Clancy was found dead in his flat on Sunday evening. Gardaí have now launched a murder investigation.

THE INVESTIGATION into the death of an Irishman in a city flat has been upgraded to a murder probe. 

The body of Martin Clancy, 45, was found in his flat on Little O’Curry Street in Limerick City on Sunday evening around 6pm.

Gardaí upgraded the investigation following the post mortem examination by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy on the body of Mr Clancy.

More News:

Martin Clancy’s body is removed from the house. (Picture: RTÉ)

They have appealed to anyone who may have been aware of Mr Clancy’s movements from New Year’s Day to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick.

It’s believed Mr Clancy may have been dead for up to a week before he was found and last spoke to his family on New Year’s Day.

Friends of Mr Clancy, who worked as a chef in the past in the city, described him as a ‘quiet, kind man’ who was often seen walking his dogs.

Mary Dillon said: “He was a quiet, lovely kind person, sound out. People that were homeless, he took them off the street. He was a good person.”

featuredIrish

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Liam Neeson joins remarkable Irish abroad being honoured with this year’s President of Ireland awards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post