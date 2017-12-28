Investigation after €3,000 worth of cocaine found in Irish army barracks

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after cocaine worth around €3,000 was found in an Irish army barracks.

The discovery was made by military police in a communal bathroom at Cathal Brigha Barracks in Rathmines, Co Dublin last Friday.

The sizeable barracks in Rathmines has around 1,000 members of the defence forces on site, as well as a small number of civilian staff.

The military police also have a presence on site.

Following the discovery, the drugs were seized and taken to Rathmines Garda Station.

In a statement, the Department of Defence said that the “unlawful possession, supply or use of a controlled substance is incompatible with membership of the Defence Forces.

“Compulsory random drug testing has been in place for members of the Defence Forces since 2002.”

The military police and gardaí are both carrying out investigations into the seizure.

No arrests have been made at this point.