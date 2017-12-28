London
5°
clear sky
humidity: 97%
wind: 5m/s WSW
H 4 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Investigation after €3,000 worth of cocaine found in Irish army barracks

December 28, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
(Picture: Stock)

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after cocaine worth around €3,000 was found in an Irish army barracks. 

The discovery was made by military police in a communal bathroom at Cathal Brigha Barracks in Rathmines, Co Dublin last Friday.

The sizeable barracks in Rathmines has around 1,000 members of the defence forces on site, as well as a small number of civilian staff.

More News:

The military police also have a presence on site.

Following the discovery, the drugs were seized and taken to Rathmines Garda Station.

In a statement, the Department of Defence said that the “unlawful possession, supply or use of a controlled substance is incompatible with membership of the Defence Forces.

“Compulsory random drug testing has been in place for members of the Defence Forces since 2002.”

The military police and gardaí are both carrying out investigations into the seizure.

No arrests have been made at this point.

featuredIrishIrish Army

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Gardaí investigate body found at Dublin house

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post