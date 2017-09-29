London
Investigation launched into deaths of Irish mum and 5-year-old son after apartment block plunge

Investigation launched into deaths of Irish mum and 5-year-old son after apartment block plunge

September 29, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The tragic incident occurred at the Jumeirah Lake Tower apartment complex in Dubai, UAE yesterday (Picture: Wikimedia)

THE deaths of an Irish mother and her young son were yesterday being investigated after they fell from an apartment complex in Dubai.

According to reports in Gulf News, the boy, aged just 5, fell from the eighth floor of the Jumeirah Lake Towers residential complex in the city on Thursday.

It is understood that the Irish woman saw her son dangling from a window when she was waiting on the street below for her teenage daughter to arrive home by school bus.

When the mum spotted the youngster at the window she rushed up to their eighth-floor apartment to save him.

Sadly she did not arrive in time as the boy tragically plunged to the street below.

The mother tragically fell as well.

The five-year-old initially survived the plunge but later died in hospital, police told the local newspaper.

His Irish mother was also pronounced dead.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are currently liaising with authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city.

The Department added that they are providing consular assistance to the family of the victims.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

