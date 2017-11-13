London
Investigation launched after shocked Irish passenger spotted military plane ‘stalking’ flight to Ireland

November 13, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident occurred over the Atlantic during Flight AC842’s trip from Toronto to Dublin on November 4, 2016 (Picture: Air Canada)

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a passenger on a plane bound for Ireland spotted a suspected military aircraft ‘stalking’ the jet over the North Atlantic.

The alleged incident, which occurred on November 4 last year, is being examined in a report by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

Air Canada flight AC842, with almost 300 passengers onboard, was several hours into its flight from Toronto’s Pearson Airport to Dublin when the incident occurred.

More News:

An Irish passenger onboard the Airbus A330 jet was shocked at around 4am to look out of their window and see a single-engine aircraft cruising close to the side of the plane.

The traveller noted that the aircraft overtook the passenger jet on its port (left-hand) side.

It appeared to be a military plane.

The unknown aircraft was at the same altitude as the Air Canada flight but did not have any navigation lights.

A report has been lodged with the IAA, but it is suspected that the incident may have happened within either Canadian or US air space.

The investigation is likely to stall if the air corridor where the event occurred is indeed found to have been outside Irish jurisdiction.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

