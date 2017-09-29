London
Investigation after man dies while in custody at prison in Ireland

September 29, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A man has died at an Irish prison. (Picture: Stock)

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following the death of a man in custody at an Irish prison. 

The 57-year-old man died at Maghaberry Prison in Co. Antrim, yesterday morning September 28.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service confirmed the death of the prisoner, and said his next of kin have been informed.

Following his death, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.

Ronnie Armour, Head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “I would like to extend my sympathy and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service to the family of the prisoner.

“My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Erica Doyle Higgins
