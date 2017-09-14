Investigation underway after man dies on mushroom farm in Ireland

A POSTMORTEM examination is due to take place in Ireland today after a man died.
The man, who was in his 20s, died after an incident at a mushroom farm in Co. Monaghan.
Two other men were also taken to hospital suffering from breathing difficulties but are not critical.
The Health and Safety Authority confirmed to The Irish Post that it had been notified of the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Three men were overcome having entered a wood chip silo at the place of work.”
Emergency services were called to a property near Emyvale at around 8pm last night.
Gardaí and the Health and the Safety Authority are investigating.
