Investigation underway after elderly man, 74, found with head injuries in Irish port town

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after an elderly man was found with head injuries in an Irish port town.

The discovery was made on Cork Street in Passage West Co Cork around 2.30am this morning.

A passing motorist found the 74 year old with head injuries and raised the alarm, according to Cork’s 96FM.

The man, who is from the local area, was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The road remains cordoned off while a technical examination is underway as they investigate whether the man fell or was hit by a a vehicle.

A garda source told the radio station that they hoped a medical examination would establish whether the man had any lower limb or torso injuries, which would be consistent with a hit and run.

Gardaí have also begun examining CCTV footage from the area.