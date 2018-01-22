Investigation underway following discovery of €70K worth of drugs at Irish fire station

AN INVESTIGATION is under way after more than €70,000 worth of drugs, believed to be cocaine, was discovered at a fire station in Ireland.

The discovery at a Co Tipperary station is believed to have been made on January 17 and a man in his 30s was arrested the following day.

He has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí confirmed the seizure and said they believe the drugs to be cocaine, “pending analysis,” according to RTÉ.

In a statement, Tipperary County Council said the drugs were discovered during a “routine health and safety inspection” and they are co-operating fully with gardaí on the matter.