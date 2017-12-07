London
Investigation underway after schoolboy finds topless photo of teacher at Dublin school

December 7, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The student found the image on a school device. (Picture: Getty Images)

A south Dublin school is under investigation following a student’s discovery of a topless photograph of his female teacher on a device.

The Herald.ie is reporting that the incident happened last week when the teenager was given a device which had the X-Rated image on it.

It is believed he then copied the image and posted it on social media where it circulated.

More News:

The boy was immediately suspended as a result, but parents are frustrated that no action was taken against the teacher.

dublinfeaturedIrelandschool
