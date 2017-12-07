Investigation underway after schoolboy finds topless photo of teacher at Dublin school

A south Dublin school is under investigation following a student’s discovery of a topless photograph of his female teacher on a device.
The Herald.ie is reporting that the incident happened last week when the teenager was given a device which had the X-Rated image on it.
It is believed he then copied the image and posted it on social media where it circulated.
The boy was immediately suspended as a result, but parents are frustrated that no action was taken against the teacher.
