Investigation after young Irish woman, 25, dies in Dublin pub

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a woman died in a Dublin bar on Friday night.

The 25-year-old was socialising at Empire Bar on Main Street in Swords, north Dublin on Friday when she collapsed just before midnight.

Emergency services responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s body was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where a post-mortem was due to be carried out.

The woman may have suffered from an underlying health condition, according to the Journal.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the woman’s death but are not treating the incident as suspicious.

“Gardai are investigating a sudden death of a female on January 13,” a spokeswoman said.

“The incident happened just after midnight and we are not treating it as suspicious.”