London
4°
overcast clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 5m/s WSW
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Investigation after young Irish woman, 25, dies in Dublin pub

January 14, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
The woman died shortly before midnight on Friday night in Swords, north Dublin (Picture: Stock)

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a woman died in a Dublin bar on Friday night.

The 25-year-old was socialising at Empire Bar on Main Street in Swords, north Dublin on Friday when she collapsed just before midnight.

Emergency services responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

More News:

The woman’s body was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where a post-mortem was due to be carried out.

The woman may have suffered from an underlying health condition, according to the Journal.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the woman’s death but are not treating the incident as suspicious.

“Gardai are investigating a sudden death of a female on January 13,” a spokeswoman said.

“The incident happened just after midnight and we are not treating it as suspicious.”

DeathdublinfeaturedinvestigationIrelandIrish pubIrish woman

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
TV chef Antonio Carluccio dies after fall at home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post