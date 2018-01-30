London
‘Up the IRA’ – Outrage as Irish Republican Army graffiti appears on postbox in England

January 30, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Dissident slogan: The defacement was spotted in Sheffield on Saturday (Picture: Instagram/Sarah Marshall)

A POSTBOX in Sheffield has been spray-painted with the words ‘Up the IRA’, causing a furore among local residents.

The ‘terrorist’ graffiti – which references a popular Irish Republican Army slogan – was first spotted outside Upperthorpe Road post office on Saturday.

Writing on Twitter, one local resident said: “Grrr who wrote this crap? Probably couldn’t pick Ireland out on a map of the world.”

More News:

While another added: “Someone with no understanding of what it means, go back to watching teletubbies that’s about your intelligence.”

The defacement comes just a week after a sticker bearing the words ‘Multiculturalism is Genocide’ was stuck on a lampost in Sheffield city centre.

According to the Sheffield Star, a request has been lodged to Sheffield Council to remove the IRA graffiti.

The Irish Post has contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.

