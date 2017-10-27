London
Ireland among top 10 fast food eating nations in the world

October 27, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Ireland is amongst the top 10 fast food eating countries in the world. (Picture: Getty Images)

WE all like a takeaway on a Friday or Saturday night, but according to new figures from Euromonitor International, Ireland are really taking the biscuit these days. Quite literally. In fact, they’re having a kebab and chips with it.

The survey places Ireland as the tenth biggest consumer of fast food on the planet, spending over €260 per head on the likes of taco fries, snack boxes, and spice bags in the last year.

The UK and Finland join Ireland as the only European countries to make the top 10, with the US topping the list (no surprises there) closely followed by Australia and Canada.

More News:

The top ten also includes the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong. What was the most popular fast food in Ireland last year you ask?

Burgers. Some things never change.

Meanwhile, Pat Shortt is left wondering whether the jumbo breakfast roll comes under the bracket of fast-food. They do say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Take it away Pat!

 

ABOUT 

