News

Ireland braces as high impact Hurricane Ophelia set to batter country

October 13, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Hurricane Ophelia is set to batter Ireland as it hits the country. (Picture: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)

A WEATHER warning has been issued by Met Éireann as Hurricane Ophelia is set to batter Ireland this weekend. 

Category 1 Ophelia is currently swirling in the Atlantic with gusts of 125mph, and is expected to travel rapidly northwards by Monday passing Ireland.

As Ophelia leaves the warmer waters to the west of Africa, the Irish weather authority has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Ireland, valid through until Tuesday, October 17.

More News:

While she is unlikely to still be a hurricane as she reaches Ireland, wind gusts reaching hurricane force as well as heavy rainfall and high seas are threatened.

Met Éireann said: “A combination of a vigorous Atlantic weather system and the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia will pass close to Ireland on Monday, and has the potential to be a high-impact event in parts of the country.

“There is a lot of uncertainty as to the exact evolution and movement of this weather system during the coming four days, but storm-force winds, outbreaks of heavy rain, and very high seas are threatened.”

Met Éireann said it will maintain a close watch on the evolution and issue further advisories and warnings as they are warranted.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

