Ireland braces for snow and flooding as polar air mass arrives

January 15, 2018 By  Ryan Price
Snow and flooding are on its way to Ireland. (Picture: Getty Images)

MET EIREANN has issued a weather warning this morning as a polar air mass is set to bring extreme weather conditions to Ireland.

Gales and polar showers will sweep over the country this evening, bringing with it freezing temperatures and risks of flooding on Atlantic coasts.

According to the national forecaster, temperatures will plummet to a low of -1C.

The west and north are expected to be the worst affected with inland areas of Ulster and Connacht most likely to see falls of snow.

Tonight is set to be extremely windy with showers turning increasingly cold.

Tomorrow is forecast to be even more severe with hail, sleet, snow and thunder all on the cards.

A Met Eireann spokesperson told Independent.ie: “There is potential for severe weather on Wednesday night and into Thursday, with a deepening depression approaching,” he said.

“There will be even more strong winds and heavy rain.

“If the deepening depression takes over, it might be milder for a little while before turning cold again for the second half of the week.”

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

